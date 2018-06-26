The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018

India, All India

McDonald's, Starbucks fined in Mumbai's 'anti-plastic' squad clampdown

AFP
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 5:39 pm IST

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/PTI)
Mumbai: Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in India's commercial capital Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The rules, in force since Saturday, prohibit the use of disposable plastic items such as bags, cutlery, cups and bottles under a certain size. 

Businesses and residents face fines of between Rs 5,000 for a first-time offence to Rs 25,000 or even three months in jail for repeat offending.

Some 250 officials, wearing blue uniforms and dubbed Mumbai's "anti-plastic squad", have been deployed to carry out inspections of restaurants and shops across Mumbai, which has a population of 20 million.

Nidhi Choudhari, a deputy municipal commissioner in charge of enforcing the ban, said Rs 660,000 in fines had been collected during the first three days.

She said 132 premises had been issued with penalties including outlets of Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks.

A branch of Godrej Nature's Basket, a high-end supermarket chain, had also been penalised, Choudhari added.

"All were fined for using banned plastic straws and disposable cutlery etc," Choudhari told news agency AFP.

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment.

Indian shopkeepers argue with a city civic official (C) as she fines a fruit-seller for keeping plastic bags under 50 micron thickness in Mumbai on June 26, 2018 (Photo: AFP) Indian shopkeepers argue with a city civic official (C) as she fines a fruit-seller for keeping plastic bags under 50 micron thickness in Mumbai on June 26, 2018 (Photo: AFP)

Authorities hope the ban will help clean up Mumbai's beaches and streets, which like other cities across India are awash with vast mountains of plastic rubbish.

Plastic has also been blamed for blocking drains and contributing to flooding during Mumbai's four-month-long summer monsoon.

Authorities first announced the ban, which covers the whole of Maharashtra, three months ago, to allow businesses to prepare. 

The majority of India's 29 states have a full or partial ban on single-use plastics but the law is rarely enforced.

Choudhari said more than 8,000 businesses had been searched in Mumbai alone and at least 700 kg of plastic seized.

Small traders, however, have claimed that the crackdown threatens their livelihoods.

Retailers associations say confusion over what is and isn't allowed has led small grocery stores to remain closed for fear of being fined.

The Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India estimates that 3 lakh people employed in the industry could lose their jobs.

The United Nations warned earlier in June that the world could be awash with 12 billion tonnes of plastic trash by the middle of the century if use is maintained at current levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pledged to make India, which was the host of this year's International Environment Day, free of single-use plastic by 2022.

