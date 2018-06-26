The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:37 AM IST

India, All India

Boy found dead in Karnataka school was 'scolded' by teacher for watching porn

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 9:21 am IST

CCTV showed the boy, after being scolded by teacher, rushing into chemistry lab and was seen drinking a chemical: Police.

A Class 9 student was found dead in the washroom of Sainik School in south Karnataka's Kodagu district. (Representational Image)
  A Class 9 student was found dead in the washroom of Sainik School in south Karnataka's Kodagu district. (Representational Image)

Kushalanagara (Karnataka): A Class 9 student who was found dead in the washroom of Sainik School in south Karnataka's Kodagu district was scolded by a teacher before he was found dead, police sources told NDTV

Police told NDTV that a computer teacher scolded the 14-year-old boy for watching porn on a computer. The boy was asked to give a letter of apology.

Police sources said that the CCTV footage showed the boy, after being scolded by the computer teacher, rushed to the chemistry lab and was seen drinking a chemical. He later went to the common toilet and locked himself in. This incident took place around 1:30 pm on Saturday. 

At the 4 pm attendance call, the boy was reported missing but his absence was not followed up by the authorities. It was only after the 6:30 pm roll call, when he still did not appear, his father who was working as a hockey coach at the school was informed.

The father went to his brother's house to look for his son. Meanwhile, students also searched and found the toilet door locked from inside. When the door was forced open, the boy was found and was rushed to hospital, police said. It is not clear when the child died. 

The family of the boy protested outside the hospital and were joined by locals. A complaint was filed by the family and police sources say they registered a complaint of murder as that was what the family demanded.

Also Read: Class 9 boy found dead in Karnataka school toilet, family calls it murder

Police say that the family has been briefed and explained about the probe and the situation in the area is now calm.

Tags: kushalanagara, karnataka, student death, crime
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham