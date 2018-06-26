Aircel-Maxis deal: Swamy’s plea to be heard in SC today

Swamy claimed that in a previous order, SC had directed authorities to complete their probe within six months.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a fresh plea of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to implead himself as a party in a petition filed against an Enforcement Directorate officer probing the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A vacation bench of justices Arun Mishra and Sanjay Kishan Kaul also agreed to hear the plea of Rajeshwar Singh, officer in the Enforcement Directorate seeking contempt proceedings as attempts have been made to thwart the ongoing investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case.

On June 5, a vacation Bench headed by Justice A.K. Goel had issued notice to the ED on a petition filed by one Rajneesh Kapur alleging that Rajeswar Singh, the investigating officer in the Aircel-Maxis case, has amassed disproportionate assets beyond the known sources of his income and seeking action against him.

In his petition, Mr. Kapur said since the Supreme Court had passed certain orders protecting the Enforcement Directorate officer, no proceedings could be initiated against him. In his application Dr. Swamy said Mr. Kapur had filed the petition with an attempt to delay the ongoing investigation in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Mr Swamy claimed that in a previous order, SC had directed authorities to complete their probe within six months. On March 12, acting on Dr. Swamy’s petition, a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha had asked to complete the probe in six months.

The pending probes include that by CBI into the role of Malaysian accused T. Anant Krishnan and Ralph Marshall in the Aircel-Maxis deal, and that by CBI regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval for Aircel-Maxis deal. Mr. Chidambaram is being questioned for granting approval. The ED is also looking into the money laundering aspects of the Aircel-Maxis deal. This includes the probe into Karti Chidambaram’s role in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.