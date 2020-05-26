Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

As coronavirus cases rise in India, China announces repatriation of its citizens

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 26, 2020, 9:19 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 9:19 am IST

The Chinese nationals will have to pay for their return journey if they want to go back.

Representational image. (AP)
 Representational image. (AP)

New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases steadily rising in India, China on Monday announced repatriation of those of its nationals from India who want to return. International students, tourists and temporary business inspectors, who have faced difficulties in taking temporary flights back to China, can make use of this facility, its Embassy said.

The Chinese nationals will have to pay for their return journey if they want to go back as well as agree to quarantine inspections on their return to their country. Incidentally, the past few days have also seen rise in border tensions between the two countries in the Ladakh sector although it seems unclear whether Monday’s move has anything to do with that.

In a statement in Mandarin, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi told its interested nationals, “Temporary flight tickets and isolation fees for returning home are at your own expense. Air ticket prices are reasonably determined by airlines according to business model. The flight attendant bears all possible risks in the process of returning home, and consciously accepts various quarantine and epidemic prevention arrangements during the flight and after entry . Purchase of tickets shall be deemed as consent.”

It added, “In order to ensure public health and safety, diagnosed, suspected cases, those who have fever and cough symptoms within the past 14 days, and those who are in close contact with new coronary pneumonia, please do not book and take flights. If the body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees (inclusive) or there are suspected symptoms before boarding, the airline will refuse to board.”

The Chinese Embassy said that strict quarantine inspection will be carried out at the port of entry of the flight. The Embassy added that a passenger will be liable for endangering public safety if he or she conceals his illness and contact history or is found to have taken anti-pyretics and other inhibitory drugs during the quarantine. The passenger must agree to accept the Chinese Customs' sampling of nucleic acid and blood tests, the Embassy said.

Tags: china coronavirus, coronavirus flights, coronavirus (covid-19), covid 19 quarantine

