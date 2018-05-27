The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 PM IST

India, All India

Separatist leader’s daughter tops CBSE Class 12 exams in J&K

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 9:13 pm IST

A student of Delhi Public School, Athwajan, Sama Shabir secured 97.8 per cent marks, an official of the school said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Sama Shabir on her success. (Photo: Facebook | DPSSrinagar)
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Sama Shabir on her success. (Photo: Facebook | DPSSrinagar)

Srinagar: Sama Shabir, daughter of separatist leader Shabir Shah, topped in Jammu and Kashmir in the CBSE Class 12 results which were declared on Saturday.

A student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan here, Sama Shabir secured 97.8 per cent marks, an official of the school said. 

She is the daughter of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) chief Shabir Shah who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. 

Shah was arrested in September by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged terror funding in the valley to fuel unrest. 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Sama Shabir on her success and said she was “truly an inspiration for the youth of our state”. 

“Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8 per cent marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work and determination has helped her overcome all odds and she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state,” Mehbooba said on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, the official of DPS Athwajan said the school has topped among all CSBE affiliated schools of the state. The school has got 99.5 per cent overall results in the exams and around 160 students from the school have secured above 80 per cent marks in the class 12th exams.

Tags: cbse class 12 results, delhi public school, kashmiri separatist leader
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

