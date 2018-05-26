The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

India, All India

Retired Army Captain, family members, thrashed by local miscreants

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 8:07 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 8:05 am IST

He alleged that some men sitting in a car parked nearby started passing lewd comments at the women.

One of the accused was held at the spot by the retired army officer, while the rest were arrested on May 15, the police said. (Representational Image)
 One of the accused was held at the spot by the retired army officer, while the rest were arrested on May 15, the police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In an alleged case of road rage, a retired Army Captain and his family members were allegedly thrashed by five men in Dwarka, the police said on Saturday.

The army officer had gone to Dwarka City Centre mall to have dinner with his wife, sister, brother-in-law and their children.

"We came out of the mall after dinner around midnight on May 13. As our vehicle was parked some distance away from the gate of the mall, I asked my wife, sister and the children to stay while my brother-in-law and I went to get the car," he said in a complaint.

He alleged that some men sitting in a car parked nearby started passing lewd comments at the women and when he reached there with his car, the men attacked them.

One of the accused was held at the spot by the retired army officer, while the rest were arrested on May 15, the police said.

Tags: delhi crime, army officer thrashed, delhi harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

2

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

3

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

4

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

5

Flavours of Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham