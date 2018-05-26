The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 26, 2018

India, All India

Modi hails Indo-Bangla ties, remembers Rabindra Nath Tagore

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 6:14 am IST

Says well-being of the two nations is connected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Hailing the ties between India and Bangladesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the two neighbouring countries have been bonded by “coordination and cooperation.”

He observed that benefits of the two nations have been connected with each other as he shared the dias with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the convocation of Visva Bharati at Santiniketan in Birbhum during his maiden visit there.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi were present there also.

Lauding Ms Hasina for gracing the central university’s 49th convocation he observed that it has been a rare occasion when two PMs of two countries attended such an event in the past.

Addressing the convocation Mr Modi said in his maiden speech, “India and Bangladesh are two countries. But our well-being is associated with the coordination and cooperation amongst us.

 It is perhaps the only occasion when the PMs of the two countries have been present.”

He elaborated, “Be it culture or public policy, we can learn many things from each other. Bangladesh Bhavan is an example of this. It is a refelction of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore’s vision.”

Describing Tagore as a ‘Global Citizen’ Mr Modi underlined that the Great Poet is respected all over the world and people would try to connect themselves with him.

Mr Modi also recalled how the relevance of the Nobel Laureate’s famous story: Kabuliwala is found in Afghanistan. He also apologised for the water crisis in the area after starting his speech.

The PM said, “In the very beginning I, being the Chancellor of the Visva Bharati, seek your apology because when I was coming through the road, some children indicated to me by gestures that drinking water has not be here even.” His sympathetic remarks were greeted with applause from the audience.

“Being the Chancellor, I take the responsibility for whatever inconveniences faced by you. That is why I apologise to all of you at the very outset,” Mr Modi added. As he rose to deliver his address amidst cheerful slogans: ‘Modi...Modi’ the PM began his speech in Bengali to greet the audience which erupted in joy.

“As a PM I got scopes to attend the convocation of many varsities. I am treated there as a guest. But here I have come here as Acharya ie Chancellor,” Mr Modi added.

“The role of mine is because of the great democracy. It is because of the post of the PM. In reality this democracy is Acharya,” he noted while paying his rich tribute to Tagore who had founded the premiere academic institution. Mr Modi congratulated the students who passed out.

