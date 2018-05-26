The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi ended appeasement, dynasty politics: Amit Shah on 4 yrs of BJP-led govt

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 26, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah, lauded PM Modi and called him the most hardworking Prime Minister.

BJP president Amit Shah also listed the achievements of the NDA government. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
  BJP president Amit Shah also listed the achievements of the NDA government. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty and casteism, and ushered in politics of development, BJP president Amit Shah said on Saturday as the BJP-led NDA government is celebrating its 4th anniversary.

Addressing a press conference, Shah, lauded PM Modi and called him the most hardworking Prime Minister.

“BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP,” Amit Shah said.

Read: Development has become mass movement in India in last 4 years: Modi

The BJP president further listed the achievements of the NDA government. He said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.

“BJP considers war the last option. However, we have zero tolerance regarding safety of our borders. The most number of terrorists have been killed in BJP government,” Shah added.

Shah further said that the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.

Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's scorecard, Amit Shah said, 'What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi? He is in the opposition, he has to do this. Wo thodi na hamare bakhan karenge (He won’t praise us). We have presented facts and figures and anyone can challenge that.”

Read: Rahul releases report card for Modi govt; grades F for work, A+ for self promotion

When asked about the growing insecurities among party’s allies and TDP breaking away from it, BJP chief said the family of ND is increasing

“TDP left but Nitish Ji came. 11 more parties became part of NDA after 2014. Family of NDA has increased, not decreased. Only Chandrababu Ji (Andhra Pradesh CM) left,” he said.

On question of severing ties between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Amit Shah said that the party wants to fight together in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

"I repeat this, that we want Shivsena and BJP to fight together in 2019 elections," he said. However, when it was said that Shiv Sena doesn’t want to contest together, he said "you should ask them" adding that still they are together in both centre and Maharashtra governments.

In the recent days, Modi government is facing a major backlash from the opposition over rising fuel prices. However, Amit Shah assured that the government will find a long-term solution soon.

He said, “The current prices of petrol and diesel were the same during three years of Congress government. But they are fed up of these raised prices in only three days in our government. Government is thinking about that & will form a long-term solution for it.”

Shah also said that several measures such as the constitution of an SIT to curb black money were taken by the government. The black money issue was one of the main poll planks of the BJP during the 2014 election campaign.

"Modi dispensation is sensitive and committed towards development of villages," he said, noting that while focusing on the rural areas, due emphasis was also given to urban areas.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, bjp, nda government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham