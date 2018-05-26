PM Modi ended appeasement, dynasty politics: Amit Shah on 4 yrs of BJP-led govt

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah, lauded PM Modi and called him the most hardworking Prime Minister.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the politics of appeasement and dynasty and casteism, and ushered in politics of development, BJP president Amit Shah said on Saturday as the BJP-led NDA government is celebrating its 4th anniversary.

Addressing a press conference, Shah, lauded PM Modi and called him the most hardworking Prime Minister.

“BJP provided the most hardworking Prime Minister & the most popular leader in the world to the country, a PM who works for 15-18 hours a day. We are proud that this Prime Minister is a leader of BJP,” Amit Shah said.

The BJP president further listed the achievements of the NDA government. He said that with the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries.

“BJP considers war the last option. However, we have zero tolerance regarding safety of our borders. The most number of terrorists have been killed in BJP government,” Shah added.

Shah further said that the government has also resolved the long-pending issue of One Rank One Pension within a year of coming to power.

Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's scorecard, Amit Shah said, 'What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi? He is in the opposition, he has to do this. Wo thodi na hamare bakhan karenge (He won’t praise us). We have presented facts and figures and anyone can challenge that.”

When asked about the growing insecurities among party’s allies and TDP breaking away from it, BJP chief said the family of ND is increasing

“TDP left but Nitish Ji came. 11 more parties became part of NDA after 2014. Family of NDA has increased, not decreased. Only Chandrababu Ji (Andhra Pradesh CM) left,” he said.

On question of severing ties between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Amit Shah said that the party wants to fight together in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

"I repeat this, that we want Shivsena and BJP to fight together in 2019 elections," he said. However, when it was said that Shiv Sena doesn’t want to contest together, he said "you should ask them" adding that still they are together in both centre and Maharashtra governments.

In the recent days, Modi government is facing a major backlash from the opposition over rising fuel prices. However, Amit Shah assured that the government will find a long-term solution soon.

He said, “The current prices of petrol and diesel were the same during three years of Congress government. But they are fed up of these raised prices in only three days in our government. Government is thinking about that & will form a long-term solution for it.”

Shah also said that several measures such as the constitution of an SIT to curb black money were taken by the government. The black money issue was one of the main poll planks of the BJP during the 2014 election campaign.

"Modi dispensation is sensitive and committed towards development of villages," he said, noting that while focusing on the rural areas, due emphasis was also given to urban areas.

(With PTI inputs)