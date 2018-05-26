Naveen Patnaik hits out at Union govt ahead of Modi’s visit

The BJP strongly reacted to the CM’s partisan accusation.

Paradip: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state to address a public meeting in Cuttack, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday criticised the Union government saying it was acting in a complete partisan way.

Mr Patnaik, while addressing the concluding-day ceremony of the 11-day Mahanadi Surak-shya Abhiyan, a campaign by his party BJD against construction of numerous barrages over the river Mahanadi by Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh government, said the NDA government was completely apathetical to address concerns raised by the Odisha government.

“We have been raising the issue of construction of barrages on the river before the Union government and seeking the Centre’s intervention to forbid Chhattisg-arh from such activity. Surprisingly, there has been no positive respon-se from the Centre. On the other hand, it has always taken Chhattisg-arh side as it is ruled by the BJP. If the Centre is really concerned about Odisha, can it ask Chhattisgarh to stop all construction activities on Mahanadi that has che-cked water flow to our state?” asked the CM.

The BJP strongly reacted to the CM’s partisan accusation.

“Odisha state BJP has strongly protested construction of barrages on the river. The NDA government has already constituted a tribunal to solve the water row between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The BJD is trying to keep the issue alive only for its political sustenance,” said BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.