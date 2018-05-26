Pak must not send terrorists across border if it wants peace: Bipin Rawat

eneral Rawat said the Army will think about continuing the unilateral ceasefire if the peaceful situation continues in J&K.

'If Pakistan really wants peace, then we will want them to take the first step by stopping infiltration of terrorists into our side. The ceasefire violation mostly takes place to aid infiltration,' General Rawat told reporters. (Photo: File | ANI)

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The suspension of combat operations in Jammu and Kashmir can be extended further if the atmosphere of peace continues in the state, but any action by terrorists would trigger a rethink immediately, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday.

General Rawat also said Pakistan should stop sending terrorists into the state if it was interested in peace.

"If Pakistan really wants peace, then we will want them to take the first step by stopping infiltration of terrorists into our side. The ceasefire violation mostly takes place to aid infiltration," General Rawat told reporters at a function in Pahalgam, 95 km from Srinagar.

The army chief said India wants peace along the borders but Pakistan was continuously violating the ceasefire, which caused loss of life and property.

"When such an action takes place, we also have to respond. We cannot sit idle. If there is ceasefire violation, then there will be action from our side," he said.

General Rawat said for peace, it was imperative that cross-border terrorism comes to an end.

"It is imperative to stop terrorism from across (the LoC), the camps which are there where training is given to them, from where the ammunition is infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir and India, that should stop. If that happens, then I can assure you that peace will prevail on the borders," he added.

The Army chief said the suspension of anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir was an attempt to make people realise the benefits of peace.

"The suspension of operations or what we call NICO (Non-initiation of combat operations) has been done to make the people believe and see how the atmosphere is when there is peace. The way an atmosphere of peace and calm is here right now, in my opinion, the people here are very happy with that," he said.

The Union home ministry had announced on May 16 that security forces would not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

General Rawat said the Army will think about continuing the unilateral ceasefire if the peaceful situation continues in the valley.

"If this atmosphere of peace continues, then I assure you that we will think about continuing with NICO. But if there is some action by the terrorists, then we will have to rethink on this ceasefire or suspension of operations or NICO," he said.

General Rawat was in Pahalgam to launch Digital Education in five Army Goodwill Schools which has been established with the help of Power Grid Corporation and Extra Marks Foundation.

"Children in AGPS should get right kind of education. Their education standards should keep improving. Knowledge and education today needs an infusion of technology. With this aim, we have taken help from PGC and Extra Marks foundation to start Digital education here," he said.

General Rawat said the Corporation has contributed nearly Rs. 25 lakh and Extra Marks foundation are providing support.

"This will be started in five army goodwill schools on a pilot basis. We would like to extend this technology to other army goodwill schools also. We want the children from here to develop and progress in life," he added.