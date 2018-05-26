No secret formula, just hard work behind success: CBSE class 12 topper

She secured 99 in English (Core), while in other subjects --Psychology, History, Geography and Economics -- she scored a perfect 100.

Srivastava is the niece of former CBI director Anil Sinha who said that she has always been a bright student. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Meghna Srivastava, who has topped the CBSE Class 12 examination, on Saturday said there was no secret formula for her success and it was only consistent hard work that had paid off.

Srivastava hails from Noida and studied at the Step By Step School there. She secured 99 marks in English (Core), while in the other subjects --Psychology, History, Geography and Economics -- she scored a perfect 100.

"It's been a really thrilling experience. There is no secret and one has to work hard throughout the year," she told reporters

Srivastava is the niece of former CBI director Anil Sinha who said that she has always been a bright student. "She has always been a very bright and studious girl. She has brought laurels to our family and we are proud of her," Sinha said.

Anoushka Chandra, who stood second in the exam with 99.6 per cent, thanked her parents and her school principal for her success.

Chandra, who is a student of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Ghaziabad, scored 98 in English (Core) and 100 in History, Economics, Political science and Psychology.

"I am very happy. It's an overwhelming moment. I want to thank my parents and school," she told reporters.

The CBSE Class 12 Board results were announced on Saturday. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against 82.02 per cent in 2017.