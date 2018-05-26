The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Mother bitten by snake in sleep, 3-yr-old dies after drinking poisoned breast milk

AFP
Published : May 26, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 1:49 pm IST

The 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh did not realise she had been bitten when she woke and breastfed her daughter.

The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital. (Representational Image)
  The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman who was bitten by a snake in her sleep and unknowingly breastfed poisoned milk to her daughter has died along with the child, police said on Friday.

The 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh did not realise she had been bitten when she woke and breastfed her daughter.

The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital, police inspector Vijay Singh told AFP.

The family spotted the snake in another room but the creature escaped.

A post-mortem is to be carried out but police have registered a case of accidental death, the officer added.

India is home to some 300 snake species and 60 are highly venomous, including the Indian cobra, krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.

India accounts for 46,000 of the 100,000 snakebite deaths around the world each year, according to a 2011 study by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

IFrameIFrame

Tags: poisoned milk, snake bite
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

2

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

3

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

4

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

5

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham