Feel like committing suicide: UP BJP leader accused of land grabbing

Published : May 26, 2018, 8:51 am IST
The three-time BJP lawmaker's son was also accused of rape by a woman who staged a sit-in at the collectorate office.

'People associated with the Samajwadi Party are levelling baseless allegations against me as part of a conspiracy,' Verma said. (Photo: Facebook | roshanlal.verma.505)
Shahjahanpur: A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said that he felt like committing suicide after land grabbing charges were levelled against him and his son was accused of rape. He blamed the Samajwadi Party of conspiring to tarnish his image. 

Roshanlal Verma, a three-time BJP lawmaker from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency said he felt frustrated and was under immense mental stress.  "People associated with the Samajwadi Party are levelling baseless allegations against me as part of a conspiracy," Verma said. 

"These false charges have left me so frustrated that I feel like committing suicide," he said. 

Recently, a woman staged a sit-in at the collectorate office in the district, alleging that she had been raped by the lawmaker's son, Manoj Verma. 

The woman claimed she was held captive by Manoj and threatened to immolate herself if denied justice. Another woman accused the lawmaker of grabbing her land. She, too, staged a protest at the collectorate. Verma said the Samajwadi Party had a problem with him as he had represented the Tilhar assembly seat for three consecutive terms. 

"SP supporters are not able to digest this and are out to level such allegations to tarnish my image...I have asked the DM and the SP to get these charges probed to bring out the truth," he said.

