Bal Thackeray tolerated BJP, I won't: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Thane: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his father, Bal Thackeray, tolerated the BJP's "misdeeds", but he would not do so.

Addressing a campaign rally at Dahanu for Shriniwas Wanaga, Sena candidate for the May 28 Palghar Lok Sabha seat by-election, Thackeray said his party put up with the BJP for the sake of Hindutva for 25 years.

"Balasaheb tolerated it (BJP's misdeeds). We have had enough of it, and I will not tolerate this anymore," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's comment during the campaign that Shiv Sena is no longer the party which Bal Thackeray had founded, Thackeray said, "BJP of today is not the original BJP of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee."

"It has become a BJP of (Narendra) Modi," the Sena chief said.

Thackeray also promised that he would fight against the proposed land acquisition in the district for the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project.