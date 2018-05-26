The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, All India

Bal Thackeray tolerated BJP, I won't: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 8:33 am IST

'BJP of today is not the original BJP of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee,' said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray also promised that he would fight against the proposed land acquisition in the district for the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project. (Photo: File)
  Thackeray also promised that he would fight against the proposed land acquisition in the district for the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project. (Photo: File)

Thane: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his father, Bal Thackeray, tolerated the BJP's "misdeeds", but he would not do so.

Addressing a campaign rally at Dahanu for Shriniwas Wanaga, Sena candidate for the May 28 Palghar Lok Sabha seat by-election, Thackeray said his party put up with the BJP for the sake of Hindutva for 25 years.

"Balasaheb tolerated it (BJP's misdeeds). We have had enough of it, and I will not tolerate this anymore," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's comment during the campaign that Shiv Sena is no longer the party which Bal Thackeray had founded, Thackeray said, "BJP of today is not the original BJP of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee."

"It has become a BJP of (Narendra) Modi," the Sena chief said.

Thackeray also promised that he would fight against the proposed land acquisition in the district for the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

2

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

3

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

4

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

5

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham