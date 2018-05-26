Army Chief hints at extending Ramzan ceasefire

Rawat is on a two-day visit of Kashmir Valley to review the security situation in the wake of Ramzan ceasefire announcement.

Srinagar: The Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, on Friday said that the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for Ramzan to create an atmosphere of peace during the Muslim fasting month. He hinted that the conditional ceasefire may be extended beyond Ramzan if situation on ground remains peaceful.

“We suspended the operations to give people an atmosphere of peace and I believe people are happy. If things continue the way they are today, we may think of continuing with non-initiation of combat operations,” he said. He, however, added that “if militant activities continue, we cannot do it.”

Gen. Rawat, who is on a two-day visit of Kashmir Valley to review the security situation in the wake of Ramzan ceasefire announcement and ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra, has held a series of meetings with local Army commanders. He has also visited a few Army formations and a goodwill school being run by its at Kashmir’s premier resort Pahalgam.

While speaking to reporters after inaugurating the digital education programme at Army Goodwill Public School at Pahalgam, he said that Pakistan should stop sending militants to Jammu and Kashmir if it wants peace in the region. He said, “We want peace and Pakistan has to reciprocate which it can do by desisting from pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir.”

Replying a question on the recent flare up along the border with Pakistan, Gen. Rawat said, “We want peace on the borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates the ceasefire that causes loss of life and property. In such case, we have to retaliate”.

Meanwhile, the Army termed the digitisation of its goodwill schools at Pahalagm and four other locals in Kashmir Valley and Poonch district of Jammu as a “significant development” for the students. It said that these schools at Pahalgam, Margund (Ganderbal), Uri, Ziran (Baramulla) and Bhimbar Gali (Poonch) have been digitised as part of the pilot project “Digital Education Program” in partnership with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and Extramarks Education Foundation (EEF). While PGCIL has supported the digitisation of all the classrooms, EEF has extended necessary educational tablets for students and teachers, training and software support for the program, it said.

Gen. Rawat inaugurated the programme at Pahalgam in presence of Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, GOC Chinar Corps, J.P. Singh, executive director (PGCIL), Poonam Singh Jamwal, CEO Extramarks Foundation and special invitees from the J&K state administration and inspector-general of police S.P. Pani and IG, CRPF, Zulfiquar Hasan.