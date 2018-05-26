The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 26, 2018

India, All India

India has gone from 'kala dhan' to 'jan dhan': PM on 4 yrs of Modi govt

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 26, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

Speaking at a public rally in Odisha's Cuttack, PM Narendra Modi said, 'Your aspirations, dreams and hope keep me going.'

PM Modi on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  PM Modi on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a public rally in Odisha's Cuttack, PM Narendra Modi greeted the people and said, "It is my good fortune that I get the opportunity to greet my 125 crore countrymen from the land of great Lord Jagannath."

On the BJP-led NDA government's fourth anniversary, PM Modi said, "In these four years, the 125 crore Indians have come to believe that our India can change. Today, the nation is going from 'Kala Dhan to 'Jan Dhan', from bad governance to good governance."

He further added, "Your aspirations, dreams and hopes is what keeps me going." 

On Congress' decade-long rule, the prime minister said, "It is important to remember the issues which the nation was facing four years ago, the atmosphere that prevailed back then. It is important to remember how much did the family, which ruled the nation for 48 years, cared for it."

PM Modi touched upon decisions taken by the Centre such as surgical strikes. He said, "Decisions like surgical strikes are only taken when there is a committed, not confused, government at the Centre. A decade-old issue like 'One Rank One Pension' was only cleared when a committed government took the right measures."

The BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014.

Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

However, the Congress on Saturday observed 'Vishwasghat Diwas'  (the day of betrayal) accusing the ruling party of not fulfilling the voters' promises. 

(With ANI inputs)

