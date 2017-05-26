The Asian Age | News

Form consensus on Prez candidate with us, or face mass protest: Oppn to Govt

ANI
Published : May 26, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 7:30 pm IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi chairing a meeting of the opposition leaders to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Presidential elections, in New Delhi on on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A united Opposition on Friday threatened to launch a mass political agitation against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government if a consensus on presidential candidate is not reached.

Shortly after concluding a meeting headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in which at least 17 parties took part, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said, "A consensus can only be built if the NDA government initiates talk and invite us for a discussion. Otherwise, we would a launch a massive political agitation."

 

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Normal practice has been that the ruling party takes initiative to build consensus on names of candidates (President and Vice President)."

"This hasn't happened so far, if acceptable consensual candidates don't emerge then we (opposition parties) shall decide our future course of action," he added.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said that no name for the Presidential candidate has been discussed, adding that the Opposition is waiting for the Centre to initiate talks on the same.

"It is for the party in power to reach out to the Opposition. We want a person who is known for his commitment to the Constitution and who can uphold secular, democratic values of our society in the country," Raja told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun consultations with his allies on the nominee for President.

So far, YSR Congress and AIADMK have shown support to the government.

