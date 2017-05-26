UP govt briefs MHA on Saharanpur violence

Centre has rushed 400 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to Saharanpur following a request from the UP government.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the home ministry that the situation in Saharanpur was now under control after the recent violence witnessed in the area in which two persons have been killed and nearly 30 injured so far.

This is in response to a report sought by the MHA from the state government on the Saharanpur riots. Ministry officials said the state sent a preliminary factual report on Thursday, while it is expected to send a detailed one in the next few days.

On its part, the Centre has rushed 400 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to Saharanpur following a request from the UP government. The RAF, along with state police’s PAC battalions, has now been deployed in the affected areas. In addition, senior officials from the police and administration are also camping in Saharanpur.

While narrating the seq-uence of events, the state government informed the home ministry that trouble started on May 5 between two different groups over a procession. This led to some clashes in parts of Saharanpur district, resulting in the death of one person, while 17 others were injured. The district police lodged nine different FIRs in connection with the May 5 violence.

Even while additional police reinforcements were rushed to the affected areas, violence once again erupted on May 9 in which a mob torched some vehicles and injured as many as 12 policemen, though no casualties were reported.

The third round of clashes were triggered on May 23 between two groups which resulted in the death of one person. In its initial report, the UP government has said that so far it has arrested 24 persons and registered more than 30 FIRs for Saharanpur riots.

Sources said the home ministry has advised the state to ensure adequate preventive measures are in place so that no more clashes erupt and build greater trust and confidence among different communities who have resorted to violence. The Centre has also assured all possible help to the state government, saying, if required, additional paramilitary forces will be deployed in the affected areas.

In wake of the violence the State Government has already suspended the Senior Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate while a Deputy Inspector General and Divisional Commissioner have been transferred out. District administration has also suspended internet and mobile messaging services in Saharanpur as a preventive measure to check spreading of rumours which it feels could lead to further clashes.