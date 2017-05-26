The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

UP: BJP leader creates ruckus in police station, thrashes up cop, threatens to kill him

ANI
Published : May 26, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

According to reports, the BJP city president Shivendra Gupta had visited the Kotwali Thakurdwar police station to register a complaint.

BJP city president Shivendra Gupta created ruckus and allegedly assaulted a sub inspector at Thakurdwara police station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 BJP city president Shivendra Gupta created ruckus and allegedly assaulted a sub inspector at Thakurdwara police station. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Moradabad (UP): In an incident raising questions on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) intent to keep intact the law and order in Uttar Pradesh, party city president along with his fellow men on Thursday in state's Moradabad's Thakur Dwara area, created a massive ruckus inside a police station.

According to reports, the BJP city president Shivendra Gupta had visited the Kotwali Thakurdwar police station to register a complaint.

The police officials filed Gupta's complaint and assured him of an investigation, but discontented from the way he was dealt with, the saffron leader created an uproar inside the police station and misbehaved with the head police officer of the station.

The BJP leader got so riled up that he with his party inmates thrashed the police officer to an extent that he was left all bruised up.

After leaving the police official bleeding, Gupta sat next to him and hurled abuses.

Gupta also allegedly threatened the police official for life and dared him to step out of the police station. The saffron leader threatened that he would shoot the officer the moment he steps out of the premises of the building.

The matter has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Tags: bjp leader, shivendra gupta, cop thrashed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

2

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

3

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

4

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

5

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham