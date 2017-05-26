The Asian Age | News

SC refuses to entertain petition on NEET issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : May 26, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 2:56 am IST

It was pointed out that the NEET was not conducted in a uniform manner across the country.

 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Pointing out that the Madurai bench of the Madras high court has stayed the declaration of results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017 across the country, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking stay.

A vacation bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha told counsel for Sankalp, an NGO, that no further stay is necessary as there is already a stay on NEET results. “You file after two weeks if the HC vacates the stay,” the bench said.  

On Wednesday the HC while staying NEET results issued notice to the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits on June 7.

It was alleged by the petitioners that uniform question papers were not given and there was a vast difference between the English and Tamil question papers.

It was pointed out that the NEET was not conducted in a uniform manner across the country and that different sets of question papers had been used in different places, though a uniform syllabus had been announced. They also submitted that officials had not informed them that different set of question papers would be circulate.

They demanded that the NEET examination be cancelled and a fresh test with uniform question papers be conducted. In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil, they said, adding that the one in Tamil was easier. It was submitted that there must be one uniform question paper only as the scaling of intelligence and aptitude will differ.

