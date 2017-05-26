The Asian Age | News



Nitish gives Sonia's lunch a miss, set to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow

ANI
Published : May 26, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 7:28 pm IST

The lunch hosted by Modi is in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who is here on a 2-day tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: File/PTI)
 

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to attend a lunch to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after missing the lunch organised by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, which was attended by JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav.

The lunch hosted by Modi is scheduled to be held on Saturday in the national capital, in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is on a two-day visit to India beginning on Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Mauritius Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

This is Jugnauth's first abroad visit after taking over as the Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth in January.

Shortly after landing, the Mauritius Prime Minister visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Besides this, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, which would also be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Jugnauth will also address a business event in New Delhi, jointly organised by Charmers and Commerce of Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM.

