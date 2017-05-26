The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Modi invites people to rate NDA govt’s performance on completion of 3 years

PTI
Published : May 26, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives, Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: On the third anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these years have seen concrete steps that have "transformed" the lives of the people.

He put out the statistics related to various sectors to show comparisons between 2014 and now.

He also invited the public to participate in a survey on his Narendra Modi App about the performance of his government.

Sath hai, vishwas hai, ho raha vikas hai (There is cooperation, there is confidence and progress is being made), the prime minister tweeted.

Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people's lives, Modi said in another tweet.

Along with the tweets, he posted graphics related to various sectors like agriculture, mobile banking, tele-density, women empowerment, Make-in-India, tourism, electrification, solar energy and distribution of LED bulbs.

Referring to Make-in-India, the graphic said that there has been a giant boost to investments in electronic manufacturing.

According to the graphic, the investments in this sector have jumped to Rs 1,43,000 crore from Rs 11,198 crore in 2013-14.

Under the title Digital India for Developed India, the graphic says that optical fibre broadband network has increased to 2,05,404 kms from 358 kms in 2013-14.

In the tourism sector, the graphic says India has seen rapid strides.

According to the graphic, the WEF's travel and tourism ranking of India has moved from 65th position in 2014 to 40.

In the field of solar power, it said India has taken a giant leap in generation.

The solar power installed capacity now stands at 12277 mw against 2621 mw in March 2014.

Inviting the public to participate in a survey, Modi put two questions -- What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better?

Tags: nda govt, 3rd anniversary, narendra modi, narendra modi app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Trump seen shoving Montenegro PM Markovic aside

2

'Meghan is more than Prince Harry's gf': Priyanka hits back at Wendy

3

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

4

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

5

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham