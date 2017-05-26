Jewar-Bulandshahr highway 'gangrape': No proof of rape yet in medical reports, say cops

Chief Medical Officer A Bhargava also confirmed that no injury marks were found in the private parts of the victims.

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar on Friday said that no proof of rape has been found in the medical reports of the Jewar gang-rape victims.

"No proof of rape has yet been found in the medical reports of the Jewar gang-rape victims. But we are investigating the matter and will soon catch the culprits," SSP Kumar said in a press briefing here.

He further said the case is being investigated and it is being assumed that some professional criminals are involved in this incident.

"We are working to track such professional gangs. The victims earlier said that the gang-rape incident was a part of personal revenge, but later they denied the claim. We are working on the same," he said.

Chief Medical Officer A. Bhargava also confirmed that no injury marks were found in the private parts of the victims.

"We have sent swabs Lucknow lab for testing, but there were no semen stains on the clothes of the victims," Bhargava said.

As many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women.

The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime.

In a similar incident on the National Highway passing through Bulandshahr last year, a car was stopped by criminals and dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother out and raped them in a nearby field.

The girl, along with her family, was going to a funeral late on July 29, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang- raped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.