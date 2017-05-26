The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Jewar-Bulandshahr highway 'gangrape': No proof of rape yet in medical reports, say cops

ANI
Published : May 26, 2017, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 8:20 pm IST

Chief Medical Officer A Bhargava also confirmed that no injury marks were found in the private parts of the victims.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar (Photo: ANI)
 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Luv Kumar on Friday said that no proof of rape has been found in the medical reports of the Jewar gang-rape victims.

"No proof of rape has yet been found in the medical reports of the Jewar gang-rape victims. But we are investigating the matter and will soon catch the culprits," SSP Kumar said in a press briefing here.

He further said the case is being investigated and it is being assumed that some professional criminals are involved in this incident.

"We are working to track such professional gangs. The victims earlier said that the gang-rape incident was a part of personal revenge, but later they denied the claim. We are working on the same," he said.

Chief Medical Officer A. Bhargava also confirmed that no injury marks were found in the private parts of the victims.

"We have sent swabs Lucknow lab for testing, but there were no semen stains on the clothes of the victims," Bhargava said.

As many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women.

The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime.

In a similar incident on the National Highway passing through Bulandshahr last year, a car was stopped by criminals and dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother out and raped them in a nearby field.

The girl, along with her family, was going to a funeral late on July 29, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang- raped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.

Tags: jewar-bulandshahr highway, gangrape, robbery
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

2

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

3

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

4

Indians issued maximum work visas to UK in 2016

5

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham