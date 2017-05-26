The Asian Age | News

In Assam, Modi to inaugurate India’s longest bridge as NDA govt turns 3

The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: On the third anniversary of his taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be in Assam Friday to inaugurate a number of projects, including the country's longest bridge.

He will also address a public meeting in which he is expected to speak about the three years of his government.

"I will be in Assam tomorrow to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam," he tweeted on Thursday night.

Modi, who led the BJP to a massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was sworn-in as the prime minister on May 26 that year.

He said he will also lay the foundation stone for two key projects - AIIMS and Agriculture Research Institute.

"Both projects will quicken the development of Assam & the Northeast," he said in another tweet.

Referring to the Dhola-Sadiya bridge which he will inaugurate, the prime minister said, "This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation."

The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour as the distance will shrink by 165 kms.

Modi also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and his government for completing one year in office.

"Congrats to @BJP4Assam Government under @sarbanandsonwal for completing a year in office & undertaking remarkable development initiatives," he tweeted.

"I am also happy on the support towards @BJP4India across the Northeast. We are committed to serving the region & enhancing its progress," the prime minister added.

