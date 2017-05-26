The Asian Age | News

In Assam, Modi says India’s longest bridge delayed because of UPA

Published : May 26, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 1:30 pm IST

The 9.15 km long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's longest bridge in Assam. (Photo: Twitter)
Sadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia Bridge, the country's longest river bridge, over the Lohit in the eastern most tip of Assam connecting Arunachal Pradesh.

After inaugurating the Rs 2,056 crore strategic bridge at Sadia in Assam's Tinsukia district, Modi walked a short distance over it.

A vehicle carrying the prime minister, union minister Nitin Gadkari, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal and other senior government officials then passed over it.

The 9.15 km long bridge is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. It has a three lane carriage way and connects Sadia town in Assam's Tinsukia district with Dhola village in Arunachal Pradesh across the river.

The bridge will reduce travel time between strategically located Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by four hours as the earlier means of transport was only by river.

Bearing in mind the necessity for quick movement of troops and artillery to the bordering state of Arunachal, the bridge has been designed to accommodate the movement of tanks, according to official sources.

Addressing a public gathering, Modi said the bridge was delayed because of the UPA government.

“This bridge will now be known by the name of Bhupen Hazarika, the son of Brahmaputra who enchanted the world with his voice,” said Modi.

Congratulating Sarbananda Sonowal and his team, the prime minister said it is “remarkable” that he has taken on so many difficult problems in one year.

Also taunting the previous government, Modi asserted that the bridge would have completed earlier if it wasn’t for the UPA government.

"Our lawmaker at that time had requested for the bridge and Atal ji's government had ordered a feasibility study. If Atal ji's government had been re-elected in 2004, you would have got this bridge 10 years ago," Modi said.

He urged people to take out their mobile phones and celebrate this achievement.

The BJP government in Assam completed a year and are solving Assam's problems one-by-one, he added.

He described the bridge as not just Assam’s pride, but the country's pride. Stressing on physical and social infrastructure, he added that the BJP's intent is to make development sustainable and fulfil the dreams of the country.

This bridge will bring Assam and Arunachal closer and open doors of economic prosperity as it shortens a distance of 165 km and saves hours of transit time. It will also provide a new market to ginger farmers of Sadiya. At the same time, it will further save Rs 10 lakh of fuel every day for the common man.

The PM also said that the east and the northeast have the highest scope to contribute to India's unprecedented development. "We have endavoured to take development to new heights," he claimed.

The government is now working to give a thrust to waterways in the region, so that it can play a huge role in connecting India to South East Asia and become a hub of economic activity.

He also alleged that Railways in the sect needed more attention. "Railways in the northeast hasn't received as much attention as it should have," Modi said. 

"Due to connectivity problems, many Indians are unaware of how beautiful this place is. If we can make this a tourist hub, the economy of this region will benefit a lot," he added.

Tags: narendra modi, dhola-sadiya bridge, india's longest bridge
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

