The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 04:41 AM IST

India, All India

Gau rakshaks not our people, says Nitin Gadkari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2017, 3:57 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 3:57 am IST

Gadkari said incidents of violence over cow slaughter had happened in the past under Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, too.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP and the Sangh parivaar support the ban on cow slaughter but “condemn” vigilantism in the name of its protection, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, declaring men who perpetuate violence under the guise of gau rakshaks are “not our people”.

Mr Gadkari‘s comments, in an interview with PTI, are the strongest yet repudiation of cow vigilante groups by the Modi government, which has come under fierce attack by its rivals over violence perpetrated by the so-called “gau rakshaks”.

These cow protection groups have mercilessly beaten up people, some even to death. In Gujarat’s Una, seven members of a Dalit family were flogged over skinning a dead cow, while in Rajasthan’s Alwar, they dragged out cattle traders and beat to death a Muslim man. Another elderly Muslim man was killed on suspicion of storing and eating beef in Bisada village in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

These incidents inflamed communal tensions, tarnishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s efforts to focus on economic development, which Mr Gadkari said was the government’s main agenda.

The government is focused on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all), and none of its policies discriminated against religious minorities, Mr Gadkari said.

Violence in the name of protecting cows “should not have happened”, he said. “This is not our agenda. Those who are doing this are not our people. Those who did it are wrong. We are not with them. Prime Minister had condemned (them)... We all have condemned (such violence). Why then the are we being blamed for these incidents?”

Mr Gadkari deprecated the tendency of associating every saffron clad person with the BJP. “Any saffron clad person on television is immediately related to us (BJP), whereas the fact is that we don’t have any relation with that person,” said Mr Gadkari, former party president and a senior luminary of the Rashstriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“BJP, VHP, Sangh (parivaar) and our government do not support such elements,” Mr Gadkari said, adding that the party was, however, against cow slaughter.

As a matter of faith, Mr Gadkari said, he used “gomutra ark” for therapeutic purposes. “Gomutra ark” is an ayurvedic preparation obtained by distilling cow urine.

Mr Gadkari said incidents of violence over cow slaughter had happened in the past under Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, too.

The BJP leader said the Left was trying to sully the image of his party and project it as anti-minority and anti-Dalit.

“Our government has not discriminated against any caste, creed or religion in the last three years,” he said.

“Our fight is against poverty, hunger and disease. Poor is poor and cannot be discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion and language... We have not lent our shoulders to anyone for use against minorities,” he said.

He also rejected claims of rising intolerance under the Modi government. Indians, he said, were genetically tolerant and this reflected in 4,000-year history when not a single mosque was demolished. “We do not discriminate,” he said.

Tags: nitin gadkari, modi government, gau rakshaks, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham