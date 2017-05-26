The Asian Age | News



Friday, May 26, 2017

EC rejects AAP's demand to tamper with motherboard during EVM challenge

Published : May 26, 2017, 8:22 am IST
The proposed challenge is on June 3 for which seven national and 48 regional parties recognised by the EC have been invited.

The poll watchdog also said the demonstration held inside the Delhi assembly was carried out on a 'look alike' EVM and not on the one used by the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday rejected the demand of the Aam Aadmi Party to allow it to tamper with the motherboard of the electronic voting machines during the EVM challenge. The EC said the EVM would lose its originality if changes are made to its internal circuitry.

The AAP had on Wednesday asked the Commission not to have any set guidelines for the EVM challenge as a person planning to hack the machine would not go by the rules set by the poll panel.

The poll watchdog also said the demonstration held inside the Delhi assembly to prove that the machines can be hacked was carried out on a "look alike" EVM and not on the one used by the Election Commission.

"Such so called demonstration on extraneous and duplicate gadgets, which are not owned by the EC cannot be misused and exploited to mislead and influence our intelligent citizens to assail or vilify the EVMS used by the Commission," it told AAP.

Referring to the party’s demand to allow it to tamper with the motherboard of the machine, the EC said "allowing any change of the motherboard or any internal circuit of the EVM is like saying that anyone should be permitted to manufacture a new machine and introduce newly made EVMs in EC system, which is implausible and irrational".

