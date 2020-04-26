Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 | Last Update : 05:52 PM IST

33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,466

183

Recovered

6,005

67

Deaths

826

1

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan214151335 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh1097123131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal61110518 Karnataka50115818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha103341 Jharkhand67133 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Used as photo ops by VIPs, migrant workers beg to be allowed to go home

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 26, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2020, 3:14 pm IST

At some shelters, food is delayed until a politician comes to pose for pictures

These migrant workers were determined to walk all the way to their village in Tamil Nad. (DC Photo: SSR)
 These migrant workers were determined to walk all the way to their village in Tamil Nad. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) says it provides over 2.25 lakh meals per day through Annapurna Canteens and various NGOs, but migrant workers say they don't get breakfast at the shelter homes set up by the civic authority.

But wait, don't say it. These workers are not here for the breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner. They just want to go home.

Some 1500 migrant workers, homeless people and others take shelter here, most of them from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra.

At one shelter camp set at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, migrant workers said food is inordinately delayed, sometimes to wait for a VIP to turn up to pose for pictures.

One worker from Maharashtra, named Anurag, said, "I had my last meal at 7 pm last night. We have not had any food till 12:30 pm today. Sometimes, lunch is delayed since a political leader or a bureaucrat wants to pose for a picture."

Sometimes, lunch is not served till 2 pm, making it very difficult for people suffering from diabetes and BP.

"We urge politicians and bureaucrats not to visit shelter camps. Since many of us work in hotels, providing rations would be a great help. We can make our own breakfast,” Anurag said.

With 10 days to go to the end of the lockdown period in Telangana, migrant workers in Hyderabad are not wlling to stay on despite assurances given by the state government. Some 28 migrant workers, who were intercepted while travelling from Nagpur to Chennai and lodged in a shelter, begged officials to let them go. Another group of 40 migrant workers were getting ready to walk to their village in Bihar when the state lockdown is lifted on May 7. Despite being exhausted, migrant workers have been begging officials to let them go.

One group of 28 young workers, lodged in a shelter in West Marredpally, were seen weeping as they begged to be allowed on their way to Tamil Nadu.

"We started out on  foot from Nagpur and somewhere outside that city we boarded a lorry to reach Hyderabad. We were caught by the police and put in this shelter home. Our friends reached Tamil Nadu travelling via Maharashtra and Karnataka. The authorities in Hyderabad have said we cannot even leave the city, forget going to Tamil Nadu. I do not understand why the authorities would have a problem with us going. Just for this food and shelter, we cannot live without our families," wept Srinivas, a Tamil migrant worker, in a shelter home in West Marredpally.

One group of about 40 migrant workers, influenced by news going viral on social media that the Telangana lockdown might be extended, packed their bags and started out from LB Nagar to walk to Bihar. They were intercepted at Uppal by the local police and shifted to a shelter nearby.

"We have been hearing news that the lockdown will continue for months. We cannot be dependent on donations. We will have plain rice or nothing in our villages but we cannot stay here for one more month. I request government and transport us to our state immediately or else leave us alone we will walk to Bihar,” said Shyam Sunder, another worker.

Tags: ghmc shelters, migrant workers, politician photo ops
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Some pollution hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai turn into green zones. (PTI Photo)

Pollution hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai turn into green zones during lockdown

Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (Photo- Twitter)

Indian envoy in UAE appalled after mortal remains of 3 citizens sent back from Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Rahul urges PM Modi to clear bottlenecks and ramp up Covid19 testing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo- ANI)

Certain shops to remain open in Delhi, barring containment zones

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham