Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,283

1,835

Recovered

5,939

443

Deaths

825

44

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan208351334 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha100341 Jharkhand6783 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

So is Telangana betting on herd immunity?

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Apr 26, 2020, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2020, 8:49 am IST

In a sudden policy switch two days ago, health officials stopped testing secondary contacts unless they had covid-19 symptoms

Authorities are hoping that the current trend of about 80 per cent of the coronavirus-infected people now in hospitals being asymptomatic and recovering on their own will also stand good in the overall population. (Representational image)
 Authorities are hoping that the current trend of about 80 per cent of the coronavirus-infected people now in hospitals being asymptomatic and recovering on their own will also stand good in the overall population. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Telangana appears to be betting on 'herd immunity' to see itself through what it perceives as the worst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Authorities are hoping that the current trend of about 80 per cent of the coronavirus-infected people now in hospitals being asymptomatic and recovering on their own will also stand good in the overall population.

Efforts are being made to protect vulnerable groups — those over 65 years old, children and people with existing serious or chronic medical conditions — from the disease.

Though pushing the population towards herd immunity is not the officially stated policy, either by the Centre or the state, the restrictions on testing people for Covid-19 indirectly appears to be geared to achieve just that.

Authorities here say the current testing procedures, restricting the tests to those who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms and to primary contacts of those who have tested positive so far, is in line with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines on testing.

It was on Wednesday that the state government issued instructions stopping all testing on secondary contacts of patients unless someone begins exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms. With authorities saying that with everyone — foreign and Nizamuddin congregation returnees and their primary contacts — already tested in the state, this approach is expected to see fewer fresh cases in the days to come.

This is because secondary contacts, people who were in contact with individuals who in turn were primary contacts of either those who returned from abroad earlier, or the 1,500-odd Nizamuddin returnees, will no longer be tested in Telangana unless he or she displays Covid-19 symptoms.

So far, Telangana has conducted about 18,200 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) tests which are the accepted standard for determining coronavirus infections in individuals. The current approach is said to be geared at conserving testing resources for possible future needs.

According to Johns Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health, herd immunity can occur when "most of a population is immune to an infectious disease," which "provides indirect protection - or herd immunity - to those who are not immune to the disease."As per this explanation, "if 80 per cent of a population is immune to a virus, four out of every five people who encounter someone with the disease won't get sick (and won't spread the disease any further). In this way, the spread of infectious diseases is kept under control. Depending how contagious an infection is, usually 70 per cent to 90 per cent of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity," Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School said.

Officials, however, said that the policy now in place does not mean that no new testing will be done. As and when needed, based on a possible Covid-19 patient's symptoms, tests will be conducted, his or her contacts traced and follow-up action will be taken, officials said.

Tags: herd immunity, secondary contacts, coronavirus testing, covid-19 symptoms, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Villagers carry the mortal remains of a 72-year-old Covid-19 victim for burial in his ancestral graveyard in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on April 25, 2020. (PTI)

Corona toll in J&K rises to 6, while 40 new infections detected

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh meets his successor Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Congress to Modi: Why is Central Vista dearer to you than employees' DA?

Health staff and policemen move into a coronavirus hotspot area in Allahabad to conduct testing for the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP)

Here be hope: We had the lowest daily growth of corona cases today

In Bengaluru on Saturday 25 April 2020, workers engaged by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited resumed work to dismantle the Jayadeva Circle Flyover to make way for the Namma Metro Rail network. (Asian Age Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka reaches 500 but is too nervous to exhale

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham