Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

India, All India

Unlike Cong's lollipop politics, Vikas our only agenda: Modi to K'taka BJP workers

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 4:57 pm IST

The Congress government in Karnataka, he alleged, was responsible for tardy progress of the state.

'When elections come, they offer lollipops to a caste group so they get busy with it. But the BJP's priority is the politics of development,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 'When elections come, they offer lollipops to a caste group so they get busy with it. But the BJP's priority is the politics of development,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that development was his party's only agenda for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election. He however, accused the state's Congress government of stalling its progress.

Modi also accused the Congress of playing caste politics during elections.

"BJP has a three-pronged agenda for Karnataka -- development, fast paced development, all round development," he told BJP leaders, office bearers and party workers via video conference. "Our agenda is Vikas (development), vikas, vikas," he said.

Without naming the Lingayats, the Prime Minister accused the Congress government of doing caste politics.

"When elections come, they offer lollipops to a caste group so they get busy with it. But the BJP's priority is the politics of development," he said.

The Siddaramaiah government recently recommended religious minority status for the Lingayat and its sub-group Veershaiva Lingayat community. The move is seen as an attempt to divide the Lingayats, the bedrock of the BJP's voter base in the state.

With pre-poll surveys projecting a hung Assembly, Modi asked the voters to elect a BJP government with an absolute majority to give a boost to development in the state.

Tags: narendra modi, karnataka assembly election, bjp, lingayats, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

