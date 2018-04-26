The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

TN sex-for-grades scam: Another professor held, research scholar surrenders

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

The sex-for-grades and money scam is assuming huge proportions and seems to involve several teachers and officials in the university.

Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi, the main accused in the scandal, has reportedly said that the other accused had instigated her to lure the students to extend sexual favours to university officials, in return for higher marks and money. (Photo: File)
 Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi, the main accused in the scandal, has reportedly said that the other accused had instigated her to lure the students to extend sexual favours to university officials, in return for higher marks and money. (Photo: File)

Chennai: A senior faculty member of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has been arrested, while a research scholar surrendered before a court on Thursday in connection with the sexual favours scandal involving a woman college teacher, police said. 

V Murugan, an assistant professor at the university, was arrested on Wednesday night and produced this morning before a court in nearby Sattur, which remanded him to a five-day custody of the CB-CID.

Research student Karuppasamy of the university surrendered before a Madurai court and was remanded to judicial custody till tomorrow, the police said.

The sex-for-grades and money scam is assuming huge proportions and seems to involve several teachers and officials in the university, CBCID sources said, emphasising that a few other faculty members of the university are also under the scanner.

Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi, the main accused in the scandal, has reportedly told the CB-CID that Murugan and Karuppasamy had instigated her to lure the students to extend sexual favours to the officials of the university, in return for higher marks and money.

Devi of the private Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai was arrested on April 16, a day after an audio clip went viral in the social media, where she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior MKU officials.

The police have been probing allegations that the university and Devanga Arts College, where Devi worked, did nothing regarding harassment complaints submitted by the two girls against Devi and other persons, including Karuppusamy.

“We are looking for more complaints from the students and those associated with the three accused are under scanner,” the police said. 

Meanwhile, the inquiry commission ordered by the TN Governor will begin its second phase of investigation at Aruppukotttai and will extend the inquiry to lecturers and students who were in touch with Nirmala Devi. 

The college management has said that she was suspended, pending inquiry, soon after a complaint was received from the students.

Tags: madurai kamaraj university, nirmala devi, governor banwarilal purohit, harassment
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

2

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

3

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

4

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

5

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham