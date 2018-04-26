The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to leave for China today, will hold informal talks with Xi Jinping

ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 9:04 am IST

The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off in 2017.

The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June. (Photo: PTI/File)
  The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China on Thursday evening to attend an informal summit, to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city on April 27 and 28.

This informal discussion will be taking place for the first time after 1954.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at the joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Beijing, "We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping on April 27-28) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations."

The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off in 2017, wherein troops from the two nations were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball standoff near Sikkim border between June to August.

The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June.

No agreements will be signed between India and China and no customary joint press conference will be held during Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit. 

Tags: pm modi, chinese president xi jinping, india-china relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

2

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

3

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

4

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

5

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham