India, All India

Nirav Modi in New York, travelling on different passport, says report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 7:49 pm IST

A Government of India dossier follows the trail of the escaped-diamond merchant since he left Mumbai in January 2018.

According to new revelation, Nirav Modi breached the laws and regulations by holding onto a forged passport, as Indian citizens are not allowed to hold dual citizenship. (Photo: File)
 According to new revelation, Nirav Modi breached the laws and regulations by holding onto a forged passport, as Indian citizens are not allowed to hold dual citizenship.

Mumbai: Celebrity diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India for loan fraud, has reportedly shifted his base to New York.

According to Times Now, a Government of India dossier follows the trail of the escaped-diamond merchant since he left Mumbai in January 2018.

The dossier suggested that Modi went from Mumbai to the UAE, then to Hong Kong and London. He left the UK in March and is now in New York.

According to the dossier, Modi had fled to UAE on January 1 and then moved to Hong Kong on February 2.

The government dossier also lists the pattern in which the fugitive businessman had planned his exit from India. He first tactfully found his way through tight security in all these countries. Despite his original passport being revoked, the dossier suggested that he possess another passport, which he is using to escape from one country to another.

While there were earlier reports that he had fled to US, the theory was denied as his passport was revoked.

"After suspension of his passport, he cannot move to a different location. Wherever he is, he will remain in the same country," the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

However, as per the new disclosure, not only did Modi defrauded the banks in the country but also breached the laws and regulations by holding onto a forged passport, as Indian citizens are not allowed to hold dual citizenship.

Niravi Modi and Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi have been accused of cheating the Punjab National Bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crores.

The uncle and nephew duo have allegedly connived with a few employees at PNB's Mumbai branch to get fake Letters of Undertakings or comfort documents issued to commit the fraud.

In an attempt to bring super-rich fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya back to the country to face the law, the government has also put in place the Fugitive Economic Offenders ordinance which allows confiscation of properties of such offenders without conviction.

Tags: pnb fraud, nirav modi, mehul choksi, nirav modi in new york
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

