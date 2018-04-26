Mayawati attacks Congress, BJP in Karnataka rally

Mayawati urged people to vote for the JD(S)- BSP alliance and thus protect their interests.

BSP chief Mayawati is accorded grand welcome by her party workers and JD(S) supporters during her visit for campaign for Karnataka assembly elections in Mysore. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru: BSP chief Mayawati gave JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and state unit president H.D. Kumaraswamy some heart-in-the-mouth moments during a joint rally of BSP-JD (S) arriving more than three hours behind schedule at the venue after the top brass of JD (S) finished addressing a moderate crowd here on Wednesday.

A delay in her arrival set off speculation that leaders of other parties were exerting pressure on her to call off the pre-poll alliance with JD (S).

Ms Mayawati arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday afternoon and held a meeting with Mr H D Deve Gowda in a private hotel followed by discussions with Dalit leaders. While Mr Devegowda and Mr Kumaraswamy arrived at the venue of the rally and finished their speeches, she did not show up, resulting in anxious moments for these leaders. Mr Kumaraswamy’s statement added fuel to the speculation. “Though several forces had tried to feed negative information to Ms Mayawati and misled her that JD (S) would join hands with the BJP, she has trusted us and come to support us. We will not join hands with anybody,” he added.

In her address, Ms Mayawati targeted the Congress and BJP alleging that these parties had failed to protect the interest of Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minorities, the poor and farmers. She urged people to vote for the JD(S)- BSP alliance and thus protect their interests. On the poor turnout at the rally, Mr Deve Gowda admitted “Party workers have not participated in rally as per expectation,” adding that the party has already proved its strength.