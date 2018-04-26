The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

Farooq Abdullah endorses ‘blood on Cong’s hands’ remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 1:51 am IST

Abdullah said injustices of the past needed to be acknowledged and cannot be repeated.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of opposition National Conference (NC), Dr. Farooq Abdullah, has welcomed Congress leader Salman Khurshid's assertion that his party's hands are stained “with the blood of Muslims” and said that introspection at a national level was important to initiate reconciliation between various communities in the country.

Mr Abdullah said injustices of the past needed to be acknowledged and cannot be repeated. “Muslims in India have contributed vastly and selflessly towards the progress and the integrity of the country but the past is replete with various instances where they have been at the receiving end of injustice, inequality and prejudice at the policy level,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NC leader added that Mr Salman's statement is introspective and should be welcomed and that other political parties at the national level should also acknowledge the “injustices of the past” so that such mistakes are not repeated in the future. He also said that inclusivity, respect and dignity should form the cornerstones of a policy outreach towards Muslims in India as also other minorities. “A sense of dignity and inclusivity needs to be restored, especially in the face of divisive rhetoric and communal ploys as a result of which Muslims are faced with a new challenge of political and economic disempowerment,” he said.

Mr Abdullah added that at regular intervals various committees were formed to formally analyse the systemic socio-economic disempowerment of minorities in the country but despite credible and conclusive reports, no significant movement was made towards the path of affirmative action, redressal and closure in the context of various injustices of the past".

He said that similarly the national political leadership, cutting across political and partisan lines, should introspect about the injustices meted out in Jammu and Kashmir and accept the mistakes of the past.

Tags: farooq abdullah, salman khurshid, muslim community
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham