The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi Medical Council helps patient with head injury after hospital wrongly operated leg

ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 4:10 pm IST

This medical negligence happened as the hospital authorities mistook the patient for another patient with almost a similar name.

The man named Vijendra was admitted to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead operated on his leg, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who had a fractured leg. (Photo: ANI)
 The man named Vijendra was admitted to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead operated on his leg, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who had a fractured leg. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Medical Council on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the case, wherein a man's leg was wrongly operated upon at Sushruta Trauma Centre, while he was admitted with a head injury.

The council came forward to rescue the man and has asked for a reply from the trauma centre within 10 days. The surgery was done on April 19.

This medical negligence happened as the hospital authorities mistook the patient for another patient with almost a similar name.

The man named Vijendra was admitted to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead operated on his leg, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who had a fractured leg.

According to media reports, the doctor at the hospital has been barred from conducting surgeries with immediate effect following the incident.

Tags: delhi medical council, sushruta trauma centre, medical negligence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham