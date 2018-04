The attackers, who came on a black motorcycle, decamped with the cash box from the van which reportedly had Rs 11 lakh.

New Delhi : Two bike-borne assailants shot dead a cashier of an ATM cash van and the security guard who was travelling with him on Thursday afternoon in Narela area of Delhi .

The attackers, who came on a black motorcycle, decamped with the cash box from the van which reportedly had Rs 11 lakh.

According to a report in NDTV, the attackers fired at the cashier and the security guard about 18 to 20 times, police said.

The two attackers were wearing helmets to hide their faces, the report added.