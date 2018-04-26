The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018: Hosts lose Saha, three wickets down
 
India, All India

BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'killing democracy' in WB

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 7:14 pm IST

Union min Babul Supriyo and other leaders like Mukul Roy, Rupa Ganguly and Rahul Sinha, hit out at the Mamata Banerjee govt.

Mukul Roy alleged that Banerjee was a 'killer of democracy' and claimed that five BJP workers had been killed in attacks allegedly by TMC workers and hundreds injured. They also showed video clips of the alleged violence. (Photo: File)
 Mukul Roy alleged that Banerjee was a 'killer of democracy' and claimed that five BJP workers had been killed in attacks allegedly by TMC workers and hundreds injured. They also showed video clips of the alleged violence. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "killing" democracy in the state by unleashing "violence" on its workers in the panchayat polls, as a delegation of party leaders met the Vice President and the Home Minister to raise their concerns over such issues.

The BJP also presented relatives of its workers, who were killed in the alleged violence, and those injured, before the media, as its leaders accused the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the police of colluding to stop opposition candidates from filing their nominations for the panchayat polls in West Bengal.

Union minister Babul Supriyo and other party leaders from the state, including Mukul Roy, Rupa Ganguly and Rahul Sinha, hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government.

Supriyo said that the state government was inching towards becoming a fit case for dismissal. He, however, insisted that his party would rather work to defeat the TMC in the polls.

Sinha said they do not want to make Banerjee a "martyr" and would defeat her in elections.

Roy alleged that Banerjee was a "killer of democracy" and claimed that five BJP workers had been killed in attacks allegedly by TMC workers and hundreds injured. They also showed video clips of the alleged violence.

In their memorandum to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the party said democracy in the state was reeling under the danger of complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee-led TMC members are preventing BJP workers from contesting the Panchayat polls. BJP members who filed their nominations have been intimidated, attacked with weapons, bombed, bludgeoned, knifed and even killed," the memorandum said.

Democratic space in the state is shrinking and the Mamata Banerjee government is trampling on democracy, it alleged.

The BJP said it also appeals to the President to take cognizance of it, the memorandum said.

The BJP leaders also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and handed over a memorandum to him.

Tags: bjp, mamata banerjee, wb panchayat polls, babul supriyo, mukul roy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham