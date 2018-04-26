Asaram rape case verdict: Victim’s father says happy to get justice

Talking to reporters outside his house in Shahjahanpur district, the victim’s father said they had full faith in the judicial system.

Lucknow: The father of the girl who was raped by Asaram Bapu in 2013, on Thursday, welcomed the conviction of the god man and said he was happy to get justice.

However, he said that that their struggles during the period had tested their grit and patience.

“We were living in constant terror and our business was adversely hit. Since the past four months, our family members had not been coming out of our house. It is satisfying to know that the verdict has gone against him”, he said.

The rape survivor’s father, who had lodged complaint on August 20, 2013, also thanked the media for relentlessly pursuing the matter and the district administration for providing them security all through the judicial process.

It may be recalled that the rape victim was a Class 12 student at Asaram’s Chhindwara Ashram in Madhya Pradesh and he had summoned the girl and her family to his ashram in Mania village in Jodhpur when he came to know that the girl was not keeping well.

The girl’s father said that the ashram authorities had claimed that his daughter was besieged by spirits. Toward them off, he had taken her to meet Asaram and seek his blessings.