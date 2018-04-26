A wedding in UP gets Samajwadi colour, feel

The photograph of Lord Ganesh is smaller than that of the SP chief.

Lucknow: Politics is slowly entering every sphere of life and even weddings are becoming a platform for showing political loyalty.

The wedding card of a young leader in the Samajwadi Party is printed in green and red — the official colours of the party and has a large photograph of SP president Akhilesh Yadav printed on it. The photograph of Lord Ganesh is smaller than that of the SP chief.

The party symbol cycle is also printed alongside.

SP leader Pankaj Yadav, whose wedding is scheduled for May 4, said that the entire decoration in his wedding would be done in green and red.

“Mr Akhilesh Yadav has been an inspiration and a role model for me and this wedding has given me an opportunity to profess my love and loyalty for my leader”, he said. Mr Pankaj is the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha president for the Malhani assembly segment in Jaunpur.

Mr Pankaj has invited Mr Akhilesh Yadav, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mr Shivbpal Yadav, Mohd Azam Khan and all other senior party leaders to his wedding and is hopeful that they will grace the occasion and bless him.