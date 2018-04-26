The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

A wedding in UP gets Samajwadi colour, feel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 2:39 am IST

The photograph of Lord Ganesh is smaller than that of the SP chief.

The party symbol cycle is also printed alongside.
 The party symbol cycle is also printed alongside.

Lucknow: Politics is slowly entering every sphere of life and even weddings are becoming a platform for showing political loyalty.

The wedding card of a young leader in the Samajwadi Party is printed in green and red — the official colours of the party and has a large photograph of SP president Akhilesh Yadav printed on it.  The photograph of Lord Ganesh is smaller than that of the SP chief.

The party symbol cycle is also printed alongside.

SP leader Pankaj Yadav, whose wedding is scheduled for May 4, said that the entire decoration in his wedding would be done in green and red.

“Mr Akhilesh Yadav has been an inspiration and a role model for me and this wedding has given me an opportunity to profess my love and loyalty for my leader”, he said. Mr Pankaj is the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha president for the Malhani assembly segment in Jaunpur.

Mr Pankaj has invited Mr Akhilesh Yadav, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mr Shivbpal Yadav, Mohd Azam Khan and all other senior party leaders to his wedding and is hopeful that they will grace the occasion and bless him.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham