Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

13 Covid19 deaths in India, confirmed cases 649

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2020, 12:41 pm IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated

Workers sanitize a pavement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Thane. PTI photo
  Workers sanitize a pavement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Thane. PTI photo

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.

Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

In its updated figures at 10.15 am, the ministry stated that 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country. Maharashtra reported three deaths, Gujarat two, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

