The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah on UP poll issues

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 4:11 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 4:10 am IST

First meet between leaders after loss in Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls.

Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met BJP president Amit Shah at the latter’s residence. The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, was the first between the two leaders after the loss in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls and the recent Rajya Sabha’s poll in which the BJP outmanoeuvred the regional satraps — SP and BSP — to get its nine candidates bag the 10 seats falling vacant in this politically crucial state next month.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also visited his ailing father at the AIIMS. Other than the loss in bypolls, the two leaders, it was learnt, also discussed the coming Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Asse-mbly bypolls, ally Suhel-dev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which wants to rethink about its alliance with the BJP and the eme-rging political situation in the state amid reports that Ms Mayawati-led BSP and one-time arch rival SP could join hands for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Both the parties had allied for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls and had heavily dented BJP’s prosepects.

Sources disclosed Yogi Adityanath, who had also blamed “overconfidence” among the party cadre for the loss in bypolls, apprised the BJP president about what went wrong in party’s strategy for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary bypolls, which the party lost to Akhilesh Yadav-led SP candidates with a huge margin. Both the constituencies are considered important as Gorakhpur was represented by the chief minister himself and Phulpur was represeted by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya till they entered the state assembly.

More than the poll verdict it was the political message that the BJP poll managers were distressed about as it was in nearly three decades that Gorak-hpur was “lost” to “non-representative” of the Gorakhnath Matth. The BJP had won Phulpur for the first time in 2014 only.

Mr Shah is also expected to visit UP next month and is likely to hold deliberati-ons with leaders over various state related and orga-nisational issues, including rift with the ally. The BJP ally Omprakash Raj-bhar-led SBSP’s two MLAs had voted against the BJP candidate in the RS polls, amid growing rift between the two allies. Though Mr Shah had met Mr Rajbhar recently, the latter, it was learnt, is not happy with the way the BJP is treating its ally in the state.

The coming Kairana parliamentary and Noorpur Assembly bypolls are also crucial as speculation is rife that RLD’s Jayant Chowdhary could be the Opposition’s candidate in this Jat-dominated seat in the western UP. There are also reports of infighting within BJP’s late leader Hukum Singh’s family over who should represent the Kairana seat after him. Noorpur was also represented by the BJP.

Tags: yogi adityanath, amit shah, rajya sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism, thousands march against guns

2

New Facebook email scam on the rise

3

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

4

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

5

Find out why journal writing is good for you

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham