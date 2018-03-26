The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

India, All India

Move to ease tourist curbs for J&K, N-E and Himachal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 4:16 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 4:27 am IST

So far foreign tourists require a special permit from the home ministry to visit such locations.

According to the MHA, discussions are being held with various state governments to relax the Restricted Area Permit norms, which have been in existence for over 50 years, in some areas.
 According to the MHA, discussions are being held with various state governments to relax the Restricted Area Permit norms, which have been in existence for over 50 years, in some areas.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry is all set to relax the travel restrictions for foreign tourists, except those from Pakistan and China, to visit remote areas in states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of Himachal Pradesh, among others.

So far foreign tourists require a special permit from the home ministry to visit such locations. The Centre is now planning to relax some provisions of  Restricted Area Permit system, and allow foreigners to visit such places and in turn give tourism a further boost.

According to the MHA, discussions are being held with various state governments to relax the Restricted Area Permit norms, which have been in existence for over 50 years, in some areas. The MHA and other stakeholders have identified the possible places where restrictions on the movement of foreign tourists can be relaxed further. But tourists from Pakistan and China will be kept out of these relaxed norms.

This will help both the Centre and states generate extra revenue with the growth of tourism. As per the existing provisions of the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order 1958, some areas which are between the “Inner Line” and the international border in a few states are identified as protected areas, and foreigners require special permits from the home ministry to travel there.

Foreign tourists, except those from Bhutan, who want to visit protected or restricted areas need a special permit from a competent authority with the power to issue such permits. In cases such powers are not granted to a competent authority, the powers lie with the MHA.

As of now, most northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, as well as Sikkim, fall under this category; while some parts of  Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are also out of bounds for foreign tourists.

As part of its bid to promote tourism, the government at times exempts some areas which foreigners want to visit. For diplomats and United Nations personnel, as well as the staff of some international organisations with valid diplomatic or official passports, these special permits to visit restricted areas are granted by the external affairs ministry.

However, for citizens of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan, no special permit can be issued without prior security clearance from the home ministry.

Tags: union home ministry, foreign tourists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vote them out: In a new high for youth activism, thousands march against guns

2

New Facebook email scam on the rise

3

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

4

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

5

Find out why journal writing is good for you

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham