Kerala: Driver leaves patient upside down for urinating in ambulance, dies

Thiruvananthapuram: A road accident victim was mistreated by the ambulance driver after the critically man was positioned upside-down on a stretcher while being shifted to Thissur Medical College and Hospital in Kerala.

A shocking video reportedly shot by an eyewitness and which has gone viral on social media shows the injured man lying on an inclined stretcher, one end of which is inside the ambulance and the other end, with the man's head, on the ground.

According to police, the man was knocked down by a two-wheeler while he was crossing the road on the National Highway at Kodakkad near Mannarkkad in Palakkad district on March 20. He was first admitted to a hospital in Palakkad and then taken to Thrissur the same day for better treatment, which is where this incident happened around 8.30 pm.

Police have registered a case against the ambulance driver for 'negligent act endangering the life of a person'. The ambulance driver has been identified.

As the man wasn't accompanied any of his family members or relatives, he was brought to Thrissur by some staff members of the Palakkad hospital.

After reaching the hospital a staff, who accompanied the patient had rushed to the information counter to pick up gloves to assist the patient and that's when the driver pulled the stretcher out.

The accident victim, who lay helpless on the stretcher all this while, was finally lifted up by two hospital staff members who placed him on a wheelchair. Though he was operated on, he died in the early hours of Saturday.