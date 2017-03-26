The Asian Age | News

Yogi Adityanath vows development for all, no appeasement

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 12:47 am IST
UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi at a public meeting in Gorakhpur. (Photo: PTI )
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi asserted in his first public address after being sworn in that his government would not appease any caste, religious group or community.

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur on Saturday, the saffron robed priest-politician, whose ascent to power is viewed with suspicion by some sections, also sought to assure the people of the state that there would not be any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or gender.

It was his first visit to his hometown after he became the CM of India’s largest and most politically crucial state a week ago. Diyas were lit and chants of “Yogi, Yogi” rent the air as his convoy travelled. The Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest, was decorated with flowers and lights to welcome him.

The CM, known for his Hindutva brand of politics, announced a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarover Yatra and ended his address with “Jai Shri Ram” that evoked a resounding applause.

He said that for the past 15 years UP had been deprived of the benefits of development and that he had taken on the responsibility of ensuring a balanced development of all 22 crore people of the state.

“My effort will be to ensure that development reaches the last man in the line,” he said, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, Sabka saath, sabka vikas.

“PM Modi’s development schemes are being made available to all citizens. He laid the foundation for a fertilizer company and an AIIMS hospital,” he said.

He told BJP cadres and supporters not to be “over zealous” in celebrating the party’s historic poll victory and not to take the law into their hands as it could provide “anarchist” forces a chance to disturb law and order.

The CM spoke about the now-controversial anti-Romeo squads he has set up “to stop harassment of girls and women”, saying that he has given clear instructions that couples sitting together with each other’s consent should not be harassed.

The chief minister touched upon another sensitive issue and clarified that only legal slaughterhouses would be allowed to function and all others would be shut as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal.

