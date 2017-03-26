The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

Terrorists barge into cop's home in J&K, kidnap his sons, set his car ablaze

ANI
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 10:27 am IST

Meanwhile, 2 terrorists snatched a loaded AK-47 assault rifle from a cleric's PSO and attacked him with chilli powder.

Vehicle of DSP(Jail) Srinagar Abdul Bhat set ablaze by terrorists. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Vehicle of DSP(Jail) Srinagar Abdul Bhat set ablaze by terrorists. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Jail), Abdul Bhat's two sons were abducted by terrorists last night in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat's vehicle was also set ablaze by the terrorists, who barged into his house, threatened his kin and later fled in a car after firing a few rounds.

The terrorists however released the DSP's sons later.

Meanwhile, last night two terrorists snatched a loaded AK-47 assault rifle of Private Security Official (PSO) of Maulana Syed Athar Dehlavi, a Delhi-based Muslim cleric and the chairman of Anjuman Minhaje Rasool.

According to reports, the terrorist attacked the officer Mohammed Hanief with chilli powder and fled with the weapon.

In the process, one policeman got injured. The officer was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. He had to receive 8 to 19 stitches on his head.

One of the two terrorists has been arrested and identified as Masood Ahmed Malik of Shopian, however, the other fled with the rifle.

The incident took place near Mandir Masjid Point near Jewel Chowk here.

In the view of the incidents, all nakas have been alerted and asked to check all outgoing vehicles.

Tags: abdul bhat, jammu and kashmir, terrorists, maulana syed athar dehlavi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

2

Rajnath shares meal with BSF officer who lost eye-sight fighting insurgents

3

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

4

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

5

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham