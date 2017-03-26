Terrorists barge into cop's home in J&K, kidnap his sons, set his car ablaze

Srinagar: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Jail), Abdul Bhat's two sons were abducted by terrorists last night in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat's vehicle was also set ablaze by the terrorists, who barged into his house, threatened his kin and later fled in a car after firing a few rounds.

The terrorists however released the DSP's sons later.

Meanwhile, last night two terrorists snatched a loaded AK-47 assault rifle of Private Security Official (PSO) of Maulana Syed Athar Dehlavi, a Delhi-based Muslim cleric and the chairman of Anjuman Minhaje Rasool.

According to reports, the terrorist attacked the officer Mohammed Hanief with chilli powder and fled with the weapon.

In the process, one policeman got injured. The officer was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. He had to receive 8 to 19 stitches on his head.

One of the two terrorists has been arrested and identified as Masood Ahmed Malik of Shopian, however, the other fled with the rifle.

The incident took place near Mandir Masjid Point near Jewel Chowk here.

In the view of the incidents, all nakas have been alerted and asked to check all outgoing vehicles.