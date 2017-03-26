Live: Modi’s 30th Mann ki Baat today, first after historic UP win

The party had created history by winning 312 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that recently ended.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation through his monthly radio podcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, the first time after Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh.

The party had created history by winning 312 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that recently ended. The party also formed governments in four of the five states that went to polls in past few months.

Incidentally, the session will also be the 30th episode of the radio address, through which Modi shares his thoughts on a number of themes and issues.

Live updates:

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were not scared of death. They lived and died for the nation.

Modi wishes Bangladesh, which celebrates its independence day today; says "India will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh".

The programme, to be aired at 11 a.m., will be simulcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 29th edition of Mann Ki Baat, spoke about a range of issues ranging from India's historic launch of a record 104 satellites on a single rocket to the Indian team's incredible victory in the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.