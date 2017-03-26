The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 AM IST

India, All India

CBI steps up probe against AAP, Trinamul

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 1:52 am IST

The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the vigilance department of the Delhi government.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

New Delhi: Two parties and their leaders, who had been gunning for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Assembly polls, could be headed for major trouble as the CBI is all set to tighten its noose around them.

The CBI is all set to step up investigations on both the Trinamul Congress and the AAP. While a majority of TMC MPs are allegedly involved in the Narada scam, the CBI has begun looking into Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, for alleged corruption.

Sources said that with the Supreme Court recently refusing to stay the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation case in which several TMC leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money, the agency may soon register a case to probe the matter.

“If the CBI does file the FIR, all the accused Trinamul leaders are likely to be called in for questioning,” sources said.

The SC took on record an “unqualified apology” tendered by the West Bengal counsel, and dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the CBI is all set to seek clarification from certain officials of the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its preliminary enquiry registered against him.

The agency recently registered a PE against Mr Sisodia to probe the alleged irregularities committed in awarding social media campaign “Talk to AK” contract to a private firm.

The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the vigilance department of the Delhi government.

There are allegations that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the campaign.

Tags: narendra modi, supreme court, narada scam, manish sisodia

MOST POPULAR

1

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

2

Rajnath shares meal with BSF officer who lost eye-sight fighting insurgents

3

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

4

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

5

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham