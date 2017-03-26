CBI steps up probe against AAP, Trinamul

The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the vigilance department of the Delhi government.

New Delhi: Two parties and their leaders, who had been gunning for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Assembly polls, could be headed for major trouble as the CBI is all set to tighten its noose around them.

The CBI is all set to step up investigations on both the Trinamul Congress and the AAP. While a majority of TMC MPs are allegedly involved in the Narada scam, the CBI has begun looking into Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, for alleged corruption.

Sources said that with the Supreme Court recently refusing to stay the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation case in which several TMC leaders were allegedly caught on camera taking money, the agency may soon register a case to probe the matter.

“If the CBI does file the FIR, all the accused Trinamul leaders are likely to be called in for questioning,” sources said.

The SC took on record an “unqualified apology” tendered by the West Bengal counsel, and dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the CBI is all set to seek clarification from certain officials of the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its preliminary enquiry registered against him.

The agency recently registered a PE against Mr Sisodia to probe the alleged irregularities committed in awarding social media campaign “Talk to AK” contract to a private firm.

The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the vigilance department of the Delhi government.

There are allegations that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the campaign.