94-year-old Jethmalani hospitalised in Kochi

Mr Jethmalani, a former Union minister, was in the city to attend a conference on criminal law organised by lawyers.

Kochi: Eminent lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday due to heart-related ailments.

The officials at VPS Lakeshore Hospital said the 94-year-old lawyer was admitted to their facility on Saturday afternoon.

“He was brought to the hospital at 12.45 pm due to some heart-related ailments. His health is being monitored by a team of expert doctors of our hospital,” VPS Lakeshore Hospital CEO S.K. Abdullah told PTI.

“He is alright. His condition is stable,” Mr Abdullah said.

