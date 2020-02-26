Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:30 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition targets PM, Kejriwal over Delhi violence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2020, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2020, 2:20 am IST

CPM writes letter to home minister, says protests in Delhi were led by women, peaceful.

The CPI(M) wrote a letter to the home minister saying that till now the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were led by women and were peaceful. (PTI)
 The CPI(M) wrote a letter to the home minister saying that till now the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were led by women and were peaceful. (PTI)

New Delhi: As violence continued unabated in parts of Delhi, the Opposition led by the Congress, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to step in urgently and rest-ore peace in the capital.

“Leave aside your political views and become not leaders of your party, but leaders of the country so that harmony, peace and non-violence prevail,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala urged the PM, home minister and the Delhi CM asserting that the nation looked up to them to provide leadership.

“Do not fail this country because you belong to different political parties,” he said adding that this was a sincere appeal “on behalf of people of Delhi and the country”.

“Let us make it an example of peace, cohabitation and mutual respect bet-ween communities, betw-een religions and between our entire society,” he said.

He said that the Congress party and its leaders will stand in unison and, if necessary, “stand behind you to ensure that the society and our love and affection and mutual respect for each other and that the principles of non-violence and that the principles of mutual brotherhood and cohabitation that is centuries old, that is pre-independence in this country.

The CPI(M) wrote a letter to the home minister saying that till now the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were led by women and were peaceful. However, there must have been a failure of intelligence agencies and their reports were ignores about the recent spurt of violence.

The CPI too condemned the violence even as it blamed the BJP/RSS for it.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi riots

Latest From India

U.S. president Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Qatar invites India to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal

US First Lady Melania Trump witnesses an activity demonstrated by a teacher and school children in a happiness class during her visit to a government school in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Happiness ‘lesson’, bhangra for Melania at Delhi school

Kapil Mishra

Pressure on BJP grows for action on Kapil Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump after their joint press statement in New Delhi Tuesday. (Photo: G.N. JHA)

Modi, Trump raise ties to ‘global partnership’

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

2

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

3

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

4

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

5

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham